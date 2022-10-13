Man breaching court conditions arrested after alleged robbery in Victoria

Police received multiple reports about a man chasing another man on Oct. 11

A man violating several court-ordered conditions was arrested after allegedly robbing another person in Victoria on Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 11, police were responding to the 400-block of Cecelia Road due to multiple witness reports about a man chasing another man. Police say some witnesses said the suspect had threatened to shoot the victim during the chase.

Officers found the victim, who was not physically injured, and learned the suspect allegedly robbed the man.

Officers then found the suspect in the 400-block of Burnside Road and arrested him. A concealed knife, a “shortened wooden bat” and clips for a replica firearm were found during a search of the man, who was breaching multiple court-ordered conditions, including ones not to possess knives.

He was taken to VicPD cells and held for morning court.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

