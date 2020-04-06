The Happy Valley Market was cordoned off by police tape after reports of a shooting on April 23, 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged after Langford shooting last year sentenced to 4.5 years

Justin Lemmen found guilty of firearms offenses

A man charged after a shooting in Langford last year has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

On April 3, Justin Lemmen, 28, was found guilty of several offences relating to the shooting investigation and received his jail sentence after being in custody since his arrest.

On April 23 around 11 a.m., West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a shooting outside near 3431 Happy Valley Rd. in Langford. At the time, police said they believed there were two vehicles involved in the incident – a white Kia Optima and brown Cadillac Deville. Both vehicles left the scene, driven southbound on Happy Valley Road.

READ ALSO: Man connected to April shooting in Langford to face bail hearing

Shortly after RCMP received the call about the shooting, a white Kia Optima was involved in a collision at Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and identified as Lemmen. Police seized a firearm from inside the vehicle.

A Cadillac was found, abandoned, on Leila Place in Colwood. Police said they were still looking to identify the driver who was described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, last seen near the Royal Colwood Golf Course.

READ ALSO: Police charge 27-year-old man with weapons offences after Langford shooting

The next day, on April 24, 2019, Lemmen was charged with several offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to comply with the conditions set out in his undertaking and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

