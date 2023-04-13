Rounds of nine-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition seized by Saanich police on April 11. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Rounds of nine-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition seized by Saanich police on April 11. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Man charged after loaded revolver, almost 500 rounds of ammunition seized in Saanich

Revolver originally stolen in 2021 break-and-enter in Port McNeil

One man has been charged after a loaded handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized in Saanich.

Just before midnight on Tuesday (April 11), police received a report that a man had unlawfully gained entry to a residential complex in the 4000-block of Shelbourne Street.

An Integrated Canine Service (ICS) officer located a suspect nearby. Upon arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a bag of almost 500 rounds of nine-millimetre and .22-calibre ammunition.

A loaded .22 calibre revolver was also found on the ground in the area. Police said the revolver was determined to have been stolen from a break-and-enter in Port McNeil in 2021.

“The ICS officer and his partner, police service dog Hitch, demonstrated their ability to secure important evidence from this scene in a very quick manner,” Saanich spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a statement.

“Without their assistance, this loaded firearm could have ended up in the wrong hands, with the potential for serious consequences.”

Raymond Beaton, 57, has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited from possessing one, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence, possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition.

