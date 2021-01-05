Man charged after robberies at Cowichan Valley businesses

One man has been arrested after two robberies at businesses in Duncan. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

A Duncan man is facing multiple charges after a pair of robberies at local businesses in late December.

Roy Spencer made his first appearance in Duncan Provincial Court on Dec. 31 and remains in custody. Spencer has been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of assault with a weapon, and two counts of disguising himself with intent to commit an offence.

The first incident took place on Dec. 29. Around 3:30 p.m., police learned that a man had entered a gas station at Berkey’s Corner in North Cowichan, showed a weapon to the staff and demanded money. He left on foot, southbound on Cowichan Lake Road. Frontline officers and specialized units including a police dog team attended the area but did not locate the suspect.

Police received a similar call around 7:30 a.m. the next day that a man had entered a business on the Trans-Canada Highway south of Duncan, produced a weapon and again demanded money.

There were no injuries in either incident, and witnesses were able to provide detailed descriptions, while surveillance cameras allowed police to see clothing and other details. Spencer was arrested within an hour of the second robbery.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are still collecting evidence and information in the investigation. Anyone who witnessed either incident should contact the detachment at 250-748-5522.

