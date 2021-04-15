Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online

Man faces five other charges including criminal harassment and assault with a weapon

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)

A man has been charged in a high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral last month.

On Thursday (April 15), Vancouver police announced that Mohammed Majidpour, 33, of no fixed address, is facing a charge of criminal harassment in relation to a March 17 incident.

A series of unrelated charges have also been approved against Majidpour, including one count each of criminal harassment in connection to an incident that occurred March 13 near Dunsmuir and Granville Street, mischief in connection to an incident that occurred March 14 at a hotel on Burrard Street, break and enter in connection to an incident that occurred March 16 at a hotel on Burrard Street, assault with a weapon in connection to an incident that occurred March 19 near Bute and Robson Street and uttering threats in connection to an incident that occurred March 19 near Bute and Robson Street.

The high-profile stalking incident took place on March 17 when a woman filmed a man she said was following her around for 30 minutes. She reported the incident to police and an investigation began.

“This case generated significant attention on social media and in the mainstream news after a video was posted online last month,” said Const, Tania Visintin, VPD. “We understand the incident caused anxiety in the community, and we’re pleased with the outcome of the investigation.”

