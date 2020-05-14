One man has been charged for sex offences alleged to have occurred in Central Saanich between 2017 and 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

Feng Pan faces seven offences including sexual assault and interference

One man has been charged with a slew of sex offences alleged to have taken place in Central Saanich over a two-year period.

Feng Pan is charged with seven offenses, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

These offenses allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 12, 2019 in or near Central Saanich, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Police arrested one man in December 2019 after investigating allegations about his conduct with children in his care at the Montessori Educare Daycare.

Pan is expected to make his first court appearance for the charges on July 27.

READ ALSO: One man arrested stemming from allegations at Central Saanich daycare


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Just Posted

Former Sooke councillor Sheila Beech dies

District of Sooke pays tribute

Sooke joins regional economic partnership

South Island Prosperity Partnership creates ‘task force’ to help local economy recover from pandemic

Man reunites films with former Victoria family 10 years after mistakenly sold at garage sale

The films belonged to a family with some members still on Vancouver Island

Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

Feng Pan faces seven offences including sexual assault and interference

Sooke Chamber holds laptop drive for students

Donations, requests can be made on Sooke Chamber of Commerce website

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

Most Read