Sarah Foord, 38, was found dead 75 kilometres north of Fort St. John on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (RCMP)

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

A murder charge has been laid in the death of a woman originally from Port Alberni.

On July 26, RCMP confirmed that 35-year-old John Wendell Keyler has been charged with second degree murder in the case of Sarah Foord, 38.

Foord’s family reported her missing on July 10 to the Fort St. John RCMP. Although she lived in Fort St. John, Foord was originally from Port Alberni and has family members still living in the Vancouver Island city.

READ MORE: RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

On July 13, the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit became engaged in the missing person investigation when investigators were unable to rule out foul play. Foord’s remains were discovered on July 24 in a remote location approximately 75 km north of Fort St. John.

The next day, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second degree murder against Keyler. Keyler was arrested without incident in Fort St. John and will make a court appearance on Tuesday, July 28.

“I want to acknowledge all of the police investigators, staff and analysts who worked day and night on this investigation to find Sarah and secure a charge for her death,” said Insp. Lorne Wood of North District Major Crime in a press release. “Also on behalf of the investigative team, I want to thank Sarah’s family, members of the public and local businesses who came forward with information to assist with the investigation into the disappearance of Sarah. Our priority now is to prepare for court process.”

RCMP say that investigators will continue to update Foord’s family on the progress of the investigation and will continue to provide them support.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Homicide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Workers praise Disney virus safety, but will visitors come?

Just Posted

Early Victoria biologist’s photo collection documents a different era

Documentary filmmaker, historian tracing footsteps of Jeffree Cunningham

Royal Roads student’s study on mindfulness and paramedics makes waves in Ontario

Sean Hackett says mindfulness can help paramedics manage stress during medical events

Applicants for student aid now automatically assessed for new, non-repayable loan

B.C. Access Grant will provide students with up to $4,000 a year to cover up-front costs

Central Saanich Police warn of black bear roaming Newton Heights neighbourhood

Central Saanich Police are warning the public of a black bear seen… Continue reading

Victoria parks staff threatened in Beacon Hill Park, refuse work

Two employees called 911 after individual made ‘threatening remarks,’ city says

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Dino-mite chance to snag some dinosaurs

Island man in the hunt for a piece of a rare collection at auction

Most Read