A man has been charged in relation to an incident on Friday (March 10) at the combined Wendy’s and Tim Hortons at the Fraser Valley Auto Mall. (Google Street View)

A man has been charged in relation to an incident on Friday (March 10) at the combined Wendy’s and Tim Hortons at the Fraser Valley Auto Mall. (Google Street View)

Man charged with yelling racial slurs and threatening Abbotsford restaurant customers

Jacob Froese, 21, faces 7 charges, including incitement of hatred, for incident on March 10

A man has been charged in Abbotsford with seven offences after allegedly becoming violent in a restaurant, threatening customers and yelling racial slurs.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident took place on Friday (March 10) in the 30300 block of Auto Mall Drive. The only restaurants located at that address are an attached Tim Hortons and Wendy’s.

Walker said police were called at 8:50 a.m. about a man who was throwing chairs inside the restaurant, smashing a table and threatening customers. He said some of the threats involved using a gun.

Walker said, when staff asked the man to leave, he played loud music and kicked a self-serve kiosk and the exit doors.

The man also made a series of racial slurs toward staff, he said.

ALSO SEE: Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

He said there were about 30 customers and staff in the restaurant at the time.

“Police immediately attended the area and located the man leaving the restaurant on foot. As officers approached the man to make an arrest, the man fled on foot,” Walker said.

Two officers chased the man and arrested him a short distance away. At that time, they confirmed that he did not have a gun on him.

Jacob Steven Froese, 21, has now been charged with assault with a weapon, public incitement of hatred, causing a disturbance, mischief, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of uttering threats.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable. That day, the customers and staff faced a very unpredictable and volatile situation. Yet, even when faced with this, many treated this man with compassion and attempted to de-escalate the situation before calling the police,” Walker said.

“No one should ever be the recipient of racial slurs … This type of behaviour will not be tolerated within our community.”

Froese also has charges before the courts from Jan. 31 in Abbotsford for theft, assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimeHate crimesPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria woman arrested on drug charges after search of Cowichan home
Next story
City will begin review after truck crash cuts off main water supply to Port Alberni

Just Posted

A class action suit has been certified against the former Saanich grocery store assistant manager who secretly filmed his naked coworkers in the bathroom, while the Red Barn grocery location is also named after being accused of a toxic and sexualized work environment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Lawsuit targets Saanich grocery store and man who secretly filmed naked co-workers

Speed limits will be reduced along nine major corridors in Saanich starting this spring as part of a larger effort to save lives. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich lowering speed limits in 9 major corridors after teen’s death

RCMP arrested a 24-year-old woman from Victoria on March 2 after a search was executed in a home on Cowichan Tribes’ land. (RCMP photo)
Victoria woman arrested on drug charges after search of Cowichan home

The federal government and B.C. announced the Island Rail Corridor segment running through the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation will return to the community. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Canada, B.C. announce Island Rail Corridor lands being returned to First Nation