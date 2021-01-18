Man confronts unmasked group at Oak Bay Marina

Oak Bay police issue plenty of tickets in short King George Terrace visit

An Oak Bay Police officer handed out five tickets for “fail to obey stop sign” and two tickets for using a cell phone while driving, all within two hours at King George Terrace on Jan. 11. (Oak Bay Police Twitter)

A man who was upset that a group of four people were not wearing masks in the Oak Bay Marina parking lot took it upon himself to address the situation.

On Saturday, Oak Bay Police responded to a report of an assault after a man approached the group, “upset they were not wearing masks,” said Sgt. Sheri Lucas.

“The group asked the male to mind his own business which made him angry and he followed them to their boat and confronted them again,” Lucas said.

The group told police they are in a family bubble. They initially attempted to avoid the man. Eventually, one of them grabbed his arm and told him to leave. Police spoke to the man.

The call was among those Oak Bay police responded to Jan. 10 to 17.

Two more cases of online fraud were reported in Oak Bay last week, the latest in an ongoing string of fraud cases to victimize residents.

On Jan. 13, police received a report of a scammer using Used Victoria. The resident reported that they transferred a $50 deposit for an item but the person selling the item never showed up at the agreed meeting location.

The suspect flagged the ads as “scam ads.”

READ MORE: Group of B.C. doctors, engineers developing bubble helmet for COVID-19 patients

On Jan. 14, a resident reported their story of getting tricked into trying to help an “old friend.” The “friend” sent an email requesting a favour using a familiar email address. He said he needed to buy his nephew $200 in online gift cards but was having problems buying them. The email said he was told, by his doctor, not to leave his house. It was enough to convince the caller to go to the store, purchase gift cards, and send the suspect the digital codes off the back of the card to a new email address.

The victim sent the codes however it bounced back and he believed it to be a scam. The friend’s email had been hacked.

“Please call and double-check with anyone sending you an email asking you to buy gift cards etc.,” Lucas said.

On Jan. 11, Oak Bay police monitored the newly redesigned intersection of Beach Drive and King George Terrace.

Five drivers were issued tickets for failing to stop at the stop sign, two drivers were issued cell phone tickets, and an 18-year-old woman had her car impounded 30 days for impaired driving.

The teen was also issued a 90-day driving prohibition, a ticket for having no insurance, and a warning for cannabis in the vehicle.

A driver travelling westbound on Estevan Avenue on Jan. 14 hit a cyclist travelling southbound on Beach Drive. The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Police sergeant under investigation

There were two incidents of suspicious men called in on Jan. 17.

On Jan. 17, police were dispatched to the 3700-block of Beach Drive near McNeil Bay. An older man was reportedly taking pictures of a woman while she was running. She had actually confronted the same man on another occasion.

The man claimed he was investigating where he had been hit by a driver while running in that location before.

He has not been identified by police and is described as about 70 and 5’11” with white hair, and wearing all black athletic clothing.

The other call was to the 2300-block of Cranmore Road. The caller said a man came up the front steps and peered into the residence and then left. A woman in the house opened the door and yelled “hey” and “I see you” as he walked away, and attempted to follow but lost sight of him.

He is described as Caucasian, 6’ with a medium build, salt and pepper hair and a beard. He was wearing a puffy jacket and a light grey toque.

Most Read