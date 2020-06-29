Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

A man is dead following a dog attack in Kamloops, RCMP said in a Monday afternoon (June 29) news release.

Mounties said they responded to reports of a dog attack in the 900-block of Singh Street at about 11:45 a.m. Monday. People in the home told police that a pit bull owned by a resident attacked a visiting man. The man then died of his injuries.

Police said conservation officers are on scene and will sedate, then put down, the dog.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death but police said the man’s name will not be released.

dog attack

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Metchosin reopens its council meetings to the public
Next story
COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Just Posted

Sooke celebrates Canada Day with drive-by celebration

There are many ways to celebrate Canada Day this year, said Mayor Maja Tait

Top 10 safe ways to celebrate Canada Day 2020 in Greater Victoria

Break out the Canada flags, plan a red and white outfit and dig into some poutine

Baby otter recovering in Metchosin after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

VicPD working to identify suspect in bike lock assault

Confrontation leads to non-life-threatening injuries

Remains of black bear found near Jordan River

Passerby made grisly discovery on logging road

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Most Read