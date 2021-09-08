Man dies after motorcycle crash in Nanaimo

Motorcycle crashed at intersection of Jingle Pot-Ashlee roads in Nanaimo the night of Sept. 7

A man died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in the East Wellington area of Nanaimo last night, say police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the accident occurred at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 7 at the intersection of Jingle Pot and Ashlee roads. While there were no direct witnesses, motorists did tell police that they had seen the Nanaimo man, 59, “speeding and driving erratically” before the incident, the press release said.

A passing motorist came across the motorcycle, called 911 and began emergency first aid. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Initial investigation suggests the motorcycle was headed westbound along Jingle Pot Road and was attempting to turn left on Ashlee Road when the rider hit the curb and crashed, the press release said.

The B.C. Coroners Service was advised of the situation, as were next of kin, according to the press release.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene and a mechanical inspection will be undertaken.

The investigation is ongoing, said police.

