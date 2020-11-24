Victoria dine and dash brings $230 fine

Victoria police issued tickets under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act Monday night after an apparent attempt to dine and dash.

VicPD was called to a restaurant in the 500-block of Yates Street on Nov. 23 just after 7:30 p.m. for a report a group had left without paying. Officers located a group nearby and after speaking with them, returned with them to the restaurant to have them settle the bill.

As officers spoke with staff at the restaurant they learned some members of the original group had not returned. Witnesses said the men who remained unaccounted for had been belligerent and aggressive towards staff trying to enforce provincially mandated pandemic requirements.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers saw one man clearly violating the restrictions and threatening staff. They located a suspect a short time later at a nearby restaurant.

The man was issued two tickets under the CRMA, one under Section 6 for Abusive or Belligerent Behaviour and one for Failing to Comply with Patron Conditions. The fines and a victim surcharge add up to $230.

