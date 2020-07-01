One man is in custody after police responded to a mental health call on Tuesday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Man in crisis with weapon taken into custody by VicPD

The man was taken into custody, then transported to hospital for evaluation

One man has been taken into custody by Victoria police after a mental health call on Hillside Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 1100-block of Hillside Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man who was in crisis and also had a weapon. The scene was secured and officers were able to make contact with the man. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) including crisis negotiators responded.

READ ALSO: Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail

The man was taken into custody a short time later and then transported to hospital for evaluation.

 

Victoria Police Department

