Man in custody after allegedly brandishing knife, attempting to rob passerby on downtown Victoria street

A man was taken into custody after he was reported waving a knife around in the 700-block of Finlayson Street on July 28. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A Victoria man could be facing charges after he was taken into custody for brandishing a knife in the 700-block of Finlayson Street on Tuesday.

According to the Victoria Police Department, the man’s reason for waving the knife is unknown. He allegedly brandished the knife on a public sidewalk and attempted to rob someone. Members of the public called police about the scene and within 20 minutes the man was located and taken into custody.

Great work by Patrol officers who arrested a man who waved a knife around, intimidated members of the public, and attempted to rob someone in the 700-block of Finlayson St this afternoon. Located and in custody 20 minutes after the call. #yyj #teamwork #oneincustody — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 28, 2020

Cam MacIntyre, a spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department, said officers don’t believe mental health was a component in the call. Police are recommending a charge of robbery against the man, who was also the subject of a warrant for mischief.

“Certainly a very concerning call, but patrol officers worked quickly to locate and arrest the suspect,” he said in an email, adding VicPD was thankful no one was hurt in the incident and that members of the public were able to provide an excellent description of the man.

