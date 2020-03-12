Man in custody after handgun call in Victoria

One man is in custody after VicPD was called to the 700-block of Queens Avenue Wednesday evening following a report of a man flashing a handgun and uttering threats. (Sarah Schuchard/News Staff)

One man is in custody after Victoria police officers responded to a report that someone with a handgun was uttering threats Wednesday evening.

VicPD said officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Queens Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday for a report a man “flashed” a handgun and uttered threatening statements at a building in the area.

Police said the man was seen entering the residential building and made his way into a unit there with a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants. VicPD said officers recognized the man, contacted him and began negotiating his safe and peaceful surrender.

Just after 8 p.m., the man surrendered to police officers and was taken into custody without incident. There were no physical injuries reported during the incident.

According to VicPD, officers remained on scene while other officers prepared a search warrant. Once the warrant was approved, police searched the unit and found evidence including a replica handgun.

The man was held in custody for morning court. VicPD said officers are recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

At least seven police vehicles were observed on scene at Queens Manor – a supportive housing complex run by Cool Aid Society – on Wednesday evening. The 700-block of Queens Avenue was closed for a short period while police dealt with the incident.

