Man in wheelchair airlifted to Vancouver after being hit by a truck in Nanaimo

Neither the driver nor passenger in the pickup were injured in incident Wednesday, Sept. 28

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses to a collision between a pickup truck and man using a wheelchair on Fifth Street and Railway Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a collision last night between a person using a wheelchair and a driver in a pickup truck.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near the intersection of Railway Avenue and Fifth Street, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the scene where a man in his early 60s had suffered serious injures and was later airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver.

The vehicle involved, an older-model Ford pickup, was driven by a woman in her 60s who was travelling with one passenger. Neither the driver nor passenger in the pickup were injured and both remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

After speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, it appeared to investigators that the driver of the pickup was proceeding eastbound on Fifth Street when it collided with the wheelchair. The patient was traveling adjacent to railway tracks that cross over Fifth Street and was not in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators have ruled out alcohol and excessive speed as contributing factors. The vehicle involved was impounded and will undergo a mechanical inspection.

Police are also asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, and who has not already spoken with investigators, to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-34403.

