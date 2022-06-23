Man intentionally run over in hit and run incident south of Campbell River

Stock photo of Mazda 3 is similar to suspect vehicle in a hit and run incident in Oyster River June 18. Photo provided by Campbell River RCMP

A male was intentionally run over near a grocery store in Oyster River, south of Campbell River on Saturday, June 18 at approximately 1:30 p.m., RCMP say

Police have determined the suspect vehicle is a grey 2011 Mazda 3, or similar year. The suspect vehicle would have sustained front end damage, specifically a cracked windshield.

Police are looking for any dash cam footage from anyone near the Discovery Foods on June 18.

In addition, police are asking that anyone who has observed a Mazda 3 or similarly-designed vehicle with this damage to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMP