Man issued fine after refusing to mask up in Central Saanich business

A man in a Central Saanich business was issued a fine after becoming belligerent when asked to wear a mask.

A member of the Central Saanich Police Service was in a local business on Saturday, Nov. 28, when he noticed a man not wearing a face covering.

The man was also ignoring directional signage and standing in close proximity to other patrons, the detachment noted in a post on Twitter Monday.

When the man was reminded to wear a mask, he became belligerent was issued a $230 fine under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA).

