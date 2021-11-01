Man on house arrest nabbed near broken-into Esquimalt construction site

Fleeing man tackled by officer after brief chase from Tillicum Road site

A man found to be in breach of house arrest was arrested again and may face other charges after police responded to reports of theft from a construction site in Esquimalt on Sunday evening (Oct. 31).

VicPD officers arrived around 6 p.m. to reports of a break and enter in progress in the 1000-block of Tillicum Road, stated a release. Officers observed a person removing items from the site and the man fled on foot once police made themselves known.

One officer caught and tackled the man after vaulting a fence. Although the suspect reported stiffness and soreness following the arrest, he declined medical attention, police said.

Police learned the man was in violation of several conditions of sentencing on several counts of break and enters and uttering threats, including house arrest. The suspect was taken into custody to await a bail hearing.

Anyone with other information relating to this incident is asked to VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 ext 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

