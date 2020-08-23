Man pricked by uncapped needle in Beacon Hill Park: VicPD

Victoria Police Department is warning the public after a man was pricked by an uncapped hypodermic needle in Beacon Hill park on Saturday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD are warning the public after a hypodermic needle ended up pricking a man’s foot in Beacon Hill Park on Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, the man was walking on the woodchip trail near Douglas Street and Avalon Road. The man stepped off the trail onto a dirt area when he felt a pain in his foot.

The man found out he had been pricked by an uncapped needle.

This warning comes just a few weeks after VicPD warned the public about another uncapped hypodermic needle that was tied to a railing in the same park.

VicPD continues to deploy extra officers in the Beacon Hill Park and Burnside Gorge neighbourhood for the remainder of August.

