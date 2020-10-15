VicPD officers at the Johnson Street bridge for a report of a person in the water on Oct. 14, 2020. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Man pulled from Victoria’s Inner Harbour believed to be hiding from police

VicPD says the man was hiding under the decking of a floating dock during search effort

The man rescued from the Inner Harbour waters on Wednesday evening has been arrested on outstanding warrants.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a man in distress in the water on the south side of the Johnson Street bridge. Officers began to search the area, but could not locate the man.

The search involved an officer entering the water for a “significant” amount of time and searching underneath nearby docks. This officer was treated for exposure to the cold.

The three-hour search that followed included crews from the Victoria Fire Department, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Coast Guard, and the Saanich Police Dive Team.

At 7:20 p.m. the man surfaced and was pulled from the water by officers. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries from exposure to the cold.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned the man intentionally went into the water. Once in distress, he asked a bystander to call 911. The man then submerged and could no longer be seen.

When pulled from the water, officers confirmed his identity and transported him to hospital. As the investigation continued, officers learned the man had a series of outstanding warrants for his arrest. Officers now believe the man remained under the decking of a floating dock for the duration of the search and may have been attempting to hide from police.

The man’s outstanding warrants include unendorsed warrants for assault, forcible entry, assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Officers arrested the man and once he was medically cleared, transported him to cells where he was held to await morning court.

VicPD says this man is not Dallis Briet, who was the subject of a wanted alert on the same day. Briet remains outstanding.

 

