Man sent to hospital with burns after morning assault in downtown Victoria

Female suspect was not known to victim

The Victoria Police Department is looking for a female suspect after a random assault in downtown Victoria on Tuesday, April 19. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria officers are looking for a suspect after a random daylight assault in downtown Victoria Tuesday.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on April 19, a man walking northbound on Blanshard Street near Fort Street was approached by an unknown woman who kicked him, causing him to fall to the ground, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department. The victim was carrying tea at the time, which caused significant burns in the assault. He was taken to hospital.

The suspect left the scene and is sought by police. She is described as Caucasian with a thin build. She wore a grey hooded sweater, a green sweatshirt, green sweatpants, sneakers with a yellow marking and a black backpack.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

