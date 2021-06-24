Nanaimo courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. man sentenced to one year in jail for sexually assaulting passed-out girl

Wesley Wayne Webber, 23, was convicted last fall

A Nanaimo man who sexually assaulted a girl who had passed out was sentenced to one year in jail earlier this month in B.C. Supreme Court.

The sentencing happened in Nanaimo court on June 9 and the decision was published a week and a half later.

Wesley Wayne Webber, 23, was convicted last fall of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl when he was 21.

The two were drinking with others in a public place and the victim passed out or fell asleep and awoke to find that her pants and underwear had been pulled down and Webber was digitally penetrating her.

He admitted to police that he had touched the victim sexually, but according to a pre-sentence report, he was intoxicated and didn’t remember what happened. Judge Jennifer Duncan said Webber’s developmental disability and “lack of maturity” for his age were factors in her sentencing decision.

“I am satisfied that he is sorry about what happened and has some understanding of how much of an impact the offence and the court proceedings have had on [the victim],” said Duncan.

However, she added that “he has not changed his behaviour or tried to rehabilitate himself since his conviction, as he continues to binge drink.”

Meanwhile, the judge noted that the victim remains afraid to be in public alone, “has breakdowns” when she passes the area where the crime happened, and has experienced anxiety, nightmares and difficulty sleeping.

The Crown had sought a sentence of 24-30 months, while the defence had asked for 90 days.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man loses bid to appeal conviction for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Comments are closed

Previous story
Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend
Next story
BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

Just Posted

Langford Fire Rescue is once again asking people not to drop their cigarette butts on the ground after five small fires were started in five days. (Langford Fire Rescue/Facebook)
Langford fire responds to 5 fires started by cigarette butts in 5 days

sig
Man arrested in Sooke after work crew threatened with a knife

Crossing guard Sarah Ferrier waves to a bus driver as she guards the crosswalk outside Saseenos Elementary School on March 5. (File - Black Press Media)
Board OK’s $154M budget for Sooke School District

A report on food security in Sooke reveals that nearly 15 per cent of people in Sooke have trouble getting food on the table. (The Canadian Press)
Food security a growing challenge in Sooke