The Victoria Police Department says one man is still receiving medical treatment after an assault with a weapon Monday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man seriously injured in Victoria weapon assault

VicPD believes the incident was isolated

One man is still receiving medical care after being assaulted with a weapon Monday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department patrol officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted with a weapon and was injured. They arrived and found the man suffering from serious injuries.

READ ALSO: VicPD search for suspect after man taken to hospital due to assault on Pandora Avenue

He was transported to hospital.

VicPD investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to one another and that the incident was isolated.

The file is still under investigation.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest one person after alleged assault in Victoria

VicPD

