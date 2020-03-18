Man seriously injured in Victoria weapon assault

One man is still receiving medical care after being assaulted with a weapon Monday afternoon.
At about 2:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department patrol officers were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted with a weapon and was injured. They arrived and found the man suffering from serious injuries.
He was transported to hospital.
VicPD investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to one another and that the incident was isolated.
The file is still under investigation.
