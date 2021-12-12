Man shot and seriously injured in Nanaimo’s south end

Vehicle fire nearby believed to be associated with ‘targeted’ incident, say RCMP

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Nanaimo’s south end neighbourhood last night.

RCMP were called to a report of shots fired on View Street at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and arrived at the scene to find a man with gunshot wounds, according to a police press release. Paramedics transported the man to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment of serious but non life-threatening injuries.

“While at the scene, officers learned that just moments after the shooting, a vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” noted the press release.

A short time later, emergency crews were alerted to a vehicle on fire in the 700 block of Nicol Street. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the vehicle was destroyed.

RCMP say numerous officers were involved in the investigation overnight including emergency response team members and a police dog unit, but the “persons involved” were not located.

“Investigators believe the vehicle fire is associated to the incident and that this was a targeted shooting. Given the evidence gathered to date, police do not believe there is any further risk to the public,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information on this incident or dash cam video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-45780.

