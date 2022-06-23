Man sought for reportedly touching underage girls at Central Saanich restaurant

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking to identify this man as he’s a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Central Saanich restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP) Police say this grey Dodge Ram truck belonged to a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Central Saanich restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Central Saanich restaurant earlier this month.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the incident happened on the afternoon of June 13 at a restaurant in the 2400-block of Mount Newton Cross Road.

The man reportedly spoke with the two girls briefly before he “inappropriately touched them,” police said in a news release. Photos of the suspect and his vehicle, a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck that had damage to the right-side chrome running boards, were released on Wednesday night.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man around the age of 40 who had short and light-coloured hair and a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a faded green baseball cap, eyeglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and grey and blue Nike running shoes.

Police are asking that anyone with information that could help identify the man call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

