Man suffering from overdose saved in Langford

Two West Shore RCMP officers helped save a man from overdosing after they administered naloxone early Monday (July 4) morning.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to an abandoned 911 call near Goldstream Avenue in Langford. Police narrowed down the area and found a 60-year-old man who was trying to get his partner help.

The 53-year-old man was laying face down and unresponsive to first aid, with a weak pulse and minimal breathing.

The officers recognized this as a potential overdose and quickly administered a dose of naloxone. After there was little improvement in his condition, a second dose was given and the man started breathing again. He was taken to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services for further medical treatment.

“Our training, the addition of naloxone to frontline officer’s kit and the quick actions of these officers were all contributing factors to saving this man’s life,” Const. Meghan Groulx, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in a statement.

