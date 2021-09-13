(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Man suffers road rash after crashing rental scooter in Oak Bay

19-year-old rider taken to Victoria General Hospital as a precaution

A man suffered cuts and road rash after crashing a rented scooter in Oak Bay on Sept. 9.

The Oak Bay Police Department was called to the crash in the 3600-block of Cadboro Bay Road. Police said the 19-year-old driver was inexperienced on scooters, hit a curb and was dislodged. He landed on a low rock wall in a private driveway with cuts and road rash to his face and body. A witness riding with the man said his friend was unconscious following the collision despite wearing a helmet. When police and paramedics arrived he was awake and taken to Victoria General Hospital as a precautionary measure. The rental company removed the damaged scooter.

Man sought after $40-bottle lifted at liquor store

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Oak Bay police were called for the latest shoplifting incident in a local liquor store. Police were called to the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue after a suspect stole a bottle valued at $40. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 20 years old, 5’9” with a slim build with long brown hair who was wearing a baggy hoodie. Police are attempting to identify the suspect from the surveillance footage.

Two unlocked vehicles entered, one bike swiped

Someone stole a bike from an unlocked vehicle in the 3500-block of Ripon Road. Police were alerted Sept. 6 that someone had stolen a green Norco mountain bicycle valued at $1,000.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Oak Bay police were also called about someone rifling through an unlocked vehicle in the 2000-block of Kings Road. The registered owner noticed several items were strewn about but nothing was reported was stolen.

Court-ordered call

A 50-year-old man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 12 after reports he was in breach of a court-imposed condition. A woman said she was contacted by her estranged boyfriend through text messages and phone calls and was in breach of court-imposed conditions not to contact her. The man was arrested and held in custody for court.

