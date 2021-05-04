Man suspected of smashing car windows, threatening witness arrested by Victoria police

Victoria police arrested a man May 3 who is suspected of smashing numerous car windows and threatening a witness with a knife. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A man suspected of smashing multiple vehicle windows and threatening a witness with a knife was arrested by Victoria police Monday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. May 3, officers were called to the area of Chambers and Grants streets after several people called 911 to report a man breaking vehicle windows. When police arrived, people provided them with a description of the man and said he had also threatened a witness with a knife.

Police found a suspect near Haultain Street and Avebury Avenue. Before officers arrested him, the man threw an object onto the ground, which police later discovered to be a knife.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria firefighters, police starting to get vaccinated after priority bump up

Officers believe the man was responsible for smashing the windows of at least three vehicles. He faces additional charges for smashing vehicle and business windows during separate incidents in the downtown and Burnside Gorge areas. He also has more than 30 previous criminal convictions including mischief, assault and assault with a weapon.

Police transported the man to cells where he was released on conditions for a future court date.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: More than 45% of workers in Greater Victoria could work from home

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaVictoria Police Department