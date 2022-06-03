RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Man taken to hospital after reportedly being beaten with a stick at Nanaimo park

Suspect arrested shortly after argument at Caledonia Park on Friday, June 3

An argument between two individuals led to one man being injured, possibly beaten by a stick, behind Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park this afternoon.

The incident drew a large response from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP on Friday, June 3, at about 12:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to an area along the Millstone River behind Caledonia Park where a man had been injured in an alleged assault.

“It was two individuals who were known to each other and they got into an argument,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the alleged assault involved a weapon, possibly a stick.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded from three fire stations with equipment needed to retrieve the assault victim who was down an embankment next to the river. The victim was taken to an ambulance and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

O’Brien said the suspect, who had fled the scene, was apprehended about 30 minutes after the alleged assault occurred and could be facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewscrimeEmergency callsRCMP

Previous story
Lytton fire victim loses wallet to Chilliwack thief
Next story
This B.C. gun shop is selling out of pistols amid upcoming federal freeze

Just Posted

Victoria student Levi Budd won $10,000 for Habitat for Humanity in a writing contest. (Courtesy Lucky Budd)
Victoria student who started the #levidrome drive wins $10,000 with his writing

Sooke RCMP seeks the public’s help identifying a suspect in a theft of scented products from Sooke Shoppers Drug Mart on April 17. (Crime Stoppers Greater Victoria - Facebook)
Sooke RCMP seeks help hunting down suspected scent stealer

WITS Programs Foundation vice-president Tom Woods, Patty Perens of B.C. RCMP Youth Services, and WITS executive director Andy Telfer are seen after Perens presented an award to the foundation. It has grown into a global operation in the 24 years since it was founded in Esquimalt. (Courtesy of WITS Programs Foundation)
Esquimalt foundation marks 24 years of teaching kids around the globe to ‘use their WITS’

The Greater Victoria real estate market could be returning to pre-pandemic normals, local realtors say.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Greater Victoria real estate inventory getting back to pre-pandemic average