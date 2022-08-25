Man tasered, arrested after attempted carjacking in Victoria

The man was tasered before police arrested him

A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly reaching through a parked vehicle’s open window and trying to take keys from the woman inside.

Victoria police officers were responding to an initial report about a man throwing rocks through two separate windows at a government building in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. On their way there, officers were told the suspect then tried to steal a vehicle while a woman was inside, as it was parked near the inspection of Quadra and Mason streets.

The woman, who was not physically injured, was able to keep possession of her keys and drive away as the man kicked at the car.

Police said the man returned to throwing rocks at the government building. After being told he was under arrest, the man tried to leave the area on foot. He then “challenged officers to physically fight” before one officer tasered the man.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was taken to the hospital for a mental health assessment after making concerning comments while in custody.

He faces recommended charges of attempted robbery and mischief.

