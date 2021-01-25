Man walks out of Oak Bay liquor store with $140 bottle of tequila

A rash of oddball vandalism has left Oak Bay residents with missing address signs and an upended mailbox.

A resident from the 2600-block of Cotswold Road reported their custom address sign was missing from the property.

The neighbour’s address sign was also missing. The signs are believed to have been stolen in the early morning of Jan. 16.

Three calls came in at that time in the same area for “banging,” Police sent a patrol but the only thing discovered was the upended mailbox with a piece of storm drain left on top of it, said Oak Bay Police Sgt. Sandrine Perry.

The vandalism and mischief was among the calls Oak Bay Police received from Jan. 18 to 24.

On Sunday, Jan. 24, a man pulled off a brazen theft from the Cork and Barrel Spirit Merchants at about 9 p.m.

He walked out with a bottle of tequila worth $140 and left by bicycle.

The man is described as 55, with a medium build, grey hair, grey vest, brown checkered jacket, blue jeans, black gloves, black shoes, and a black bandana on his head.

A case of online fraud was reported on Jan. 19. A man had $600 billed to his credit card.

The resident was still in possession of the card, which he canceled immediately.

“Unfortunately, a suspect does not have to have your physical credit card in hand to make a fraudulent transaction, please check your credit card statements regularly to make sure you have not been the victim of fraud,” Perry said.

Oak Bay Police Const. Devin Fidler was awarded the Alexa’s Team pin for making it to Alexa’s Team in 2020.

Alexa’s Team pays tribute to RCMP and municipal police officers who make extraordinary contributions to reducing the number of impaired drivers by alcohol or drugs. It is inspired by the death of Alexa Middelaer, a four-year-old girl who was killed by an impaired driver in Delta, in 2008.

