Man wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon sought by Victoria police

Victoria police are searching for a man who is wanted on several unendorsed warrants.
Tyrae Fownes, 25, is described as a Caucasian man with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs 140 pounds.
Fownes has numerous unendorsed warrants against him, including assault, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and breaching release orders.
Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
