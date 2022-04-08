Alemayehu Townsend is wanted for several recent offences in Victoria. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Man wanted for several recent offences in Victoria

Victoria police are asking anyone who sees Alemayehu Townsend to call 911

Victoria police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Alemayehu Townsend, who has several warrants out for his arrest.

Police said Townsend is wanted for recent offences in Victoria which include forcible confinement, extortion, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

He is described as an 18-year-old Black man who’s 5’5” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

