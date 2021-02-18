Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saanich

Jessie Goodale, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested Feb. 17 in Saanich. (Nanaimo RCMP handout)

Jessie Goodale, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after his statutory release was suspended, was arrested Wednesday night in Saanich.

Goodale, of Nanaimo, was released from a federal penitentiary in January after serving the majority of his sentence for aggravated assault. According to Nanaimo RCMP, upon his release, Goodale was court-ordered to reside at the Salvation Army in Victoria. On Feb. 10 he did not return and Nanaimo RCMP issued an alert on Feb. 12 as a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

Victoria Police Department issued an alert Feb. 16 as he was last seen in the region.

VicPD reported on Feb. 18 that Saanich police located and arrested Goodale on Feb. 17.

NanaimoSaanich Police DepartmentVicPD