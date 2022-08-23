Man who killed Langford mother gets life in jail, no parole for 14 years

Angela Dalman is being remembered as a shining light by her loved ones as her killer is sentenced to life with no parole for 14 years. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)

Friends of Angela Dalman called her a “shining light” on Tuesday after a judge sentenced the man who killed her to life in prison with no parole for 14 years.

Speaking outside the courthouse on Tuesday (Aug. 23), Lisa Robertson wanted to keep the focus on how beautiful a person Dalman was. As one of her best friends, she recalled how the 40-year-old mother would stop her truck in the street and hand out food to the less fortunate.

“She was such a generous, generous person,” Robertson said. “She made everybody feel like she was their very best friend, she really did.”

The judge presiding over the case accepted a joint submission by the crown and defence lawyers that will see Anthony Dheensaw ineligible for parole for 14 years. His second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, in which he will serve nine years concurrently for his attempted murder conviction.

In her decision, the judge noted how friends and family fought through tears to speak about the profound devastation that Dalman’s death had on them, and how they continue to be overwhelmed with sadness.

Dheensaw shot and killed Dalman after mistaking her for another woman on March 6, 2020. During the sentencing hearing, the court heard how Dheensaw stayed at a home in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue in Langford for two days before he was told, but repeatedly refused, to leave. He was then kicked out after a man assaulted him. He returned to the home later that night with a rifle, looking to shoot the man and woman who lived in the home.

Dheensaw shot Dalman in the shoulder after mistaking her for the woman who lived in the home and before attempting to fire at the male homeowner. Dalman did not survive the shoulder gunshot wound.

“We just want her to be remembered as the person she was, and she was so much more than this crime,” Robertson said, adding that loved ones will somehow have to learn how to live without Dalman.

“It’s an enormous loss, enormous.”

More to come.

READ: Giving and joyful Langford mother remembered at her murderer’s sentencing

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordVictoriaWest Shore