Man who murdered Nanaimo teenager handed life sentence

Steven Michael Bacon, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in relation to the disappearance and murder of missing Nanaimo teen Mikayla Chang, has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 20 years. (Submitted photos)

WARNING: This story contains details about a murder that may not be appropriate for all readers.

The man who killed a Nanaimo teenager has been handed a life sentence with no parole for 20 years.

Sentencing for Steven Michael Bacon, 58, happened in Nanaimo on Friday, April 14. Bacon was originally charged with the first-degree murder of Makayla Chang, 16 when she disappeared in March 2017. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last August.

Bacon strangled Chang, according to an agreed statement of facts. Gilbert Labine, Bacon’s legal representative, and Nick Barber, Crown counsel, entered a joint submission with Justice Robin Baird overseeing proceedings.

Many of Chang’s relatives and friends, including father Kerry Chang and mother Janine Vautour, were in attendance in the packed courtroom. Kerry Chang, during a victim impact statement at sentencing, said he tried to die by suicide after his daughter’s murder by driving his car into trees. He called Bacon a “monster.”

Kerry Chang finishes impact statement stating, “Farewell Steven Bacon, you piece of sh*t!” — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) April 14, 2023

Keanna Hoorn, one of Makayla’s friends, said earlier in the day that she was angry at Bacon and apprehensive about attending sentencing.

“He’s an excuse of a person,” said Hoorn. “I really hope that something very bad happens to him, to be honest. I’m scared that I’m going to hear everything that happened to her because I’m not fully sure of all the details and I don’t even know if I want to be because I keep thinking in my head of all the things that could’ve happened to her, how she felt and how scared she was and everything.”

Bacon was brought to B.C. from Ontario in October 2021 to answer to the charges related to Chang’s death.

