The Victoria Police Department arrested one man after a storage lock break-in on Harbour Road on Sunday, Oct. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department arrested one man after a storage lock break-in on Harbour Road on Sunday, Oct. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man with cattle prod, meth and night vision goggles arrested after Victoria storage locker break-in

Suspect faces recommended charges, upcoming court date

A man in possession of weapons, meth and night vision binoculars was arrested after a storage locker in Victoria was broken into.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, The Victoria Police Department responded to reports of storage locker break and enter outside of an apartment building in the 300-block of Harbour Road. After locating and arresting a suspect, police found in his possession knives, a cattle prod, several break-in instruments, night vision binoculars and “a significant quantity” of methamphetamine, all of which were seized, according to a release.

VicPD transported the man to cells and recommended charges of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and carrying of a concealed weapon. The man was released with a court date and conditions.

READ ALSO: VicPD seize $30,000 of stolen property after storage locker raid

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Previous story
Sooke Road crash causing delays
Next story
Zig-zagging black helicopter captures imaginations in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP is investigating a series of suspicious fires in the downtown area. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arsonist on the loose: Four suspicious fires unsolved in Sooke

A crash on Sooke Road is causing delays Tuesday morning (Oct. 19). (Google Traffic Map)
Sooke Road crash causing delays

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

The Victoria Police Department arrested one man after a storage lock break-in on Harbour Road on Sunday, Oct. 17. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man with cattle prod, meth and night vision goggles arrested after Victoria storage locker break-in