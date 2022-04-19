Patient is transferred onto a stretcher at the Crofton dock before being loaded into the ambulance. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Man with hypothermia brought into shore by Coast Guard vessel

Patient in non-critical condition after incident in Trincomali Channel

A man with symptoms of hypothermia was transported into the Crofton government wharf Monday afternoon via a Canadian Coast Guard vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s Marine Communications and Traffic Services received a mayday from a vessel in Trincomali Channel at 12:18 p.m. April 18, according to Michelle Imbeau, communications advisor for the Canadian Coast Guard. The report indicated a person was in shock and suffering from possible hypothermia after being exposed to the water during the launch of the vessel.

“The Coast Guard Fast Response Craft Ganges 1 and CCGS Cape Naden responded, as well as two vessels of opportunity in the area at the time,” added Imbeau. “The crew of the Ganges 1 was first on scene and the crew provided first aid before transferring the person to the Cape Naden. The Cape Naden transferred the person to Emergency Health Services in Crofton.”

North Cowichan fire department members from the Crofton fire hall and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics were waiting in Crofton to transfer the man to a waiting ambulance.

“One patient was transported in non-critical condition,” reported BCEHS spokesperson Stephanie Dunn.

It took considerable time for the Coast Guard vessel to dock in Crofton. A boat had to be untied and moved first at the government wharf to make room.

A first attempt was made to come into the boat launch before it was decided to bring the patient out at the government wharf. It was also extremely busy in the harbour, with the MV Quinsam ferry in the dock.

Canadian Coast Guard vessel pulls into the Crofton dock with a patient aboard. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A man is taken from a Coast Guard vessel toward a waiting ambulance at the Crofton dock by North Cowichan fire department members from the Crofton hall Monday afternoon. (Photo by Don Bodger)

