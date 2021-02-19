Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

By Jon Victor

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The cost of the mandatory three-day hotel quarantine that goes into effect on Monday appears to be well below the $2,000-per-person price tag cited by officials when they announced the new program.

Nightly rates at the Alt Hotel Toronto Airport and the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at Toronto Pearson International Airport, two of the hotels named Friday as participants in the government quarantine program, start at $339 and $319, respectively, for a single person being quarantined, employees answering the phone at those hotels said.

Those rates include all costs associated with the quarantine, including food and security, the employees said.

At the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, the three-day quarantine stay for one person costs $1,272 plus tax, including food for three days and $75 for security, an employee who answered the phone said.

The federal government released a list Friday of 11 approved hotels in the four cities where international flights are permitted to land.

On Jan. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all travellers entering Canada by air would have to quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense, saying the cost would exceed $2,000 per person.

At a press conference on Friday, Trudeau addressed issues travellers have had with reaching the phone line the Canadian government set up for them to make reservations at the designated quarantine hotels.

“Our officials are working very hard to ensure that quarantine system is in place by Monday, and we will be able to communicate with Canadians with regard to instructions on how to comply with those measures,” Trudeau said.

Multiple calls to the same phone line by The Canadian Press went unanswered Friday morning.

Many Canadians abroad made plans to return home before the hotel quarantine requirement goes into effect on Feb. 22, said Martin Firestone, a travel insurance broker and president of Travel Secure Inc.

Other clients of Firestone’s have extended their stays abroad or are planning to drive across a land border to avoid the hotel quarantine, he said.

“None of them are planning on doing the hotel quarantine,” Firestone said.

READ MORE: Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

READ MORE: Mandatory hotel quarantines could harm lower-income Canadians: Lawyer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police issue warning after multiple romance, tax scams
Next story
Champagne rooms, chai bars: B.C. regional district ex-CAO under fire for ‘excessive’ spending

Just Posted

Greater Victoria’s second Marshalls location is scheduled to open in Langford on March 9. (Photo courtesy of Marshalls)
New department store set to open March 9 in Langford

Marshalls will be opening its second location in Greater Victoria next month

Victoria police are warning the public after several incidents of fraud in a four-day period. (Unsplash)
Victoria police issue warning after multiple romance, tax scams

Victims loses total $5,400

Passengers in rows six to 12 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8050 from Victoria to Vancouver Feb. 12 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Nathan Denette)
New COVID-19 exposure reported on Victoria to Vancouver flight

Rows six to 12 on Air Canada Jazz 8050 Feb. 12 affected

Langford council approved the 2021 budget request of $5,268,635 from the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society Tuesday night. Of the proposed budget, Langford was asked to contribute an increased amount of $158, 651, as the municipality’s growth rate was higher than other municipal partners on the West Shore. (Black Press Media file)
Langford approves $2.8M for West Shore Parks and Recreation

Unanimous budget approval required by all West Shore partner municipalities

A new reports finds that the number of active businesses in British Columbia had dropped by 5.1 per cent in October 2020 compared to 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
New report finds COVID-19 pandemic reverses tight labour market in B.C.

Some 14,000 businesses closed during height of pandemic

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)
$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

Shell gas station in Qualicum Beach, located at 2712 Island Highway W. (Google Maps photo)
Quick-thinking B.C. boy safely talks his way out of a vehicle stolen with him in it

Truck was taken from Qualicum Beach gas station with youngster inside

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Further testing shows the vaccine can remain stable for up to two weeks in temperatures between -15C and -25C

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Saad Aljabri claims he fears for his life

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group
Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

Kamloops. Flickr.
Champagne rooms, chai bars: B.C. regional district ex-CAO under fire for ‘excessive’ spending

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Coyote sightings are not uncommon, but attacks on humans are. (BP File Photo)
Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

An unprecedented number of joggers have been attacked by coyotes this winter

The popular summer Parksville Beach Festival has been cancelled again for the second year in a row. (PQB News file photo)
COVID-19: Parksville’s popular summer sandcastle event cancelled for 2nd straight year

Ongoing pandemic concerns force Parksville Beach Festival board to plan for 2022

Most Read