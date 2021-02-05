A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

A man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall and heading toward Justin Trudeau’s home while heavily armed pleaded guilty to eight charges in court Friday.

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

However, he pleaded guilty to eight charges involving possession of loaded firearms in a public place, possession of prohibited weapons and a high-capacity magazine without authorization and mischief by wilfully damaging property.

Hurren drove a truck onto the grounds of the Governor General’s official residence on July 2 last year and set out on foot toward the prime minister’s home.

He was initially accused of uttering a threat to “cause death or bodily harm” to Trudeau, who was not home at the time. Police were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.

ALSO READ: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

In an agreed statement of facts read into the court record, Hurren told police he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, and that he wanted to arrest Trudeau to make a statement about the federal government’s COVID-19 restrictions and its ban on assault-style firearms.

Hurren, who told police he hadn’t qualified for emergency aid benefits, was angry about losing his business and his guns. He believed Canada was turning into a communist state.

At no point did Hurren tell police he wanted to kill Trudeau, according to the statement.

During a police interview after his arrest, Hurren was asked what his plan was and replied: “I don’t think there was one.”

Asked if he had any regrets, Hurren, who’d spent two days driving from Manitoba to Ottawa, said he wished he’d stopped to see the Terry Fox statue near Parliament Hill.

Police seized five firearms from Hurren at Rideau Hall and 11 more from his Manitoba residence.

He is to be sentenced on Feb. 23.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91
Next story
Oak Bay business has Instagram hacked, naked photos demanded in return

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Victoria police are looking for 43-year-old Rhett Dahl. His family hasn’t heard from him for 11 months, which they say is unusual. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Family worried for missing Victoria man after not hearing from him for 11 months

Victoria police looking for Rhett Dahl, 43

Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)
Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to Pacheedaht First Nation

‘I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,’ he says

Spectrum Community School has installed a new Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrating the school community and the athletic achievements of former students. (Courtesy of Spectrum Community School)
Saanich school installs ‘hall of fame’ for alumni athletes

NFL player, volleyball athletes, coaches inducted into Spectrum school display

Whiffen Spit Park during the summer months. Sooke is asking its residents how they want the district to grow in the next 10 years with their official community plan, set to open for submissions on March 5. (Jen Blyth photo)
Sooke asking for feedback on official community plan

Submissions open to public on March 5

West Shore RCMP released “dramatic footage” of the moment a fawn was rescued from a wrought-iron fence in Colwood. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
VIDEO: West Shore crews rescue trapped fawn from fence

Mother watches nearby as young deer struggles frantically

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

OPINION SIG
MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Sooke, a compassionate and growing community

Town respects differing views, exploring commonalities and building friendships

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

A joint effort between local fishery officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and others resulted in the seizure of more than 300 illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay near White Rock this month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock

Boundary Bay seizure a five-day operation that involved fisheries officers, Coast Guard hovercraft

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

The B.C. Ministry of Education expanded mask rules for public school students on Feb. 4. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island teachers pushing for even stricter mask rules in schools

Teachers’ union rep says B.C. rules fall short of other provinces

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

Most Read