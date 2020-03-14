Mann Avenue closed after large tree falls on power lines

Strong winds gusting through the region left a Saanich home with a large tree balanced over its roof Saturday morning.
Emergency crews closed Mann Avenue near Savoy Place after a large tree was knocked down in the wind. The tree landed on the power lines connected to a home.
Police say no one was injured, damage to the home was minor and that @SaanichFire has already assessed the scene. Hydro crews are now working to restore power to the neighborhood and Mann Avenue remains blocked off in the area.
Saanich police said the tree was balanced on the power lines and barely hit the roof. The residents weren’t evacuated, though they were without power.
Hydro crews are now working to restore power to the neighbourhood and Mann Avenue remains blocked off in the area.
