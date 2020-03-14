Saanich emergency crews closed a stretch of Mann Avenue near Savoy Place after a large tree fell into nearby power lines. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Mann Avenue closed after large tree falls on power lines

Traffic is impacted in the area

Strong winds gusting through the region left a Saanich home with a large tree balanced over its roof Saturday morning.

Emergency crews closed Mann Avenue near Savoy Place after a large tree was knocked down in the wind. The tree landed on the power lines connected to a home.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich Police find more people are sleeping in their cars

READ ALSO: Strong winds hit South Island leaving almost 6,000 without power

Saanich police said the tree was balanced on the power lines and barely hit the roof. The residents weren’t evacuated, though they were without power.

Hydro crews are now working to restore power to the neighbourhood and Mann Avenue remains blocked off in the area.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BCHydropower outagesSaanichWindstorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad
Next story
Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Just Posted

Mann Avenue closed after large tree falls on power lines

Traffic is impacted in the area

Strong winds hit South Island leaving almost 6,000 without power

More gusts up to 90 km/hr can be expected through Saturday, Environment Canada says

Camosun College’s new marine simulator to offer immersive training

Industry partnership initiative expected to boost local marine industry

Saanich grocers prepare staff for COVID-19

A concerned citizen’s questions get answered

Central Saanich Police find more people are sleeping in their cars

Police said influx of people from Victoria to Island View Beach

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Vancouver Island man refusing to move bylaw-defying tiny home from his property

Cowichan Valley Regional Disrict gives Vic Tyler until March 15 to remove Cowichan riverfront home

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

VIDEO: Vancouver Island home destroyed by fire

Second structure saved

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Hospital director given discretion to allow unescorted outings for B.C. child killer

Allan Schoenborn cannot possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor

B.C.’s largest universities move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has cancelled classes with more than 250 students

Most Read