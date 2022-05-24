A man’s body was recovered from Long Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man’s body was recovered from Long Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo lake after apparent drowning

Victim went for a swim Sunday, searchers found body Monday

The body of a man, who is presumed to have drowned, was recovered from Long Lake yesterday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the body was recovered Monday, May 23, after his partner reported him missing.

“What we know is that the deceased had gone for a swim around 6 p.m. Sunday in Long Lake and did not return,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “When he did not return in the morning, police were called and [Nanaimo Search and Rescue] was contacted and within about five minutes of launching their vessel in the area where he was last seen, the body was recovered.”

O’Brien said the victim, in his 30s, and his partner are from out of province and were staying at the Long Lake Inn while he was employed on a project in Nanaimo.

“B.C. Coroners Service has been contacted and victim services has been engaged and, out of respect for the family, no further information will be released,” O’Brien said.

READ ALSO: Body recovered from waters off Nanaimo’s Protection Island

READ ALSO: Search underway for man missing and feared drowned in Nanaimo Harbour


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPWater

Previous story
Lengthy passport processing delays present problems for Vancouver Island resident
Next story
Texas governor: 15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead

Just Posted

Mia Golden, a child, youth and family counsellor at Pacific Centre Family Services Association coordinates the Mobile Youth Service Team with Victoria Police Const. Gord Magee. (File - Black Press Media)
Youth violence a growing regional concern for Greater Victoria area

Victoria will get the province’s first electric bus to service transit routes. (Courtesy of BC Transit)
B.C.’s first electric transit bus expected to arrive in Greater Victoria this fall

Cyclists in downtown Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria gears up for Go By Bike Week with Commuter Challenge

Firefighters from Esquimalt and Victoria teamed up to supply, crate and load firefighting equipment for Ukraine. (Compassionate Resource Warehouse/Facebook)
Esquimalt warehouse pulls together trauma centres for war-torn Ukraine