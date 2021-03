Allan Young died after an incident in downtown Nelson last summer

A manslaughter charge has been laid against Alex Willness of Castlegar in the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer on July 16 in Nelson.

Const. Allan Young was seriously injured after he allegedly approached a man causing a disturbance in downtown Nelson. Young died three days later.

A news release from the Nelson Police Department states that Willness, 26, has been arrested and is in custody pending a March 9 court appearance.

