March dialed in as National Fraud Prevention Month

The West Shore Community Response Network (CRN) is urging awareness around National Fraud Prevention Month, so residents can especially help protect older and vulnerable adults against fraud. (Photo by Joshua Hoehne/Upsplash)

March is ringing in an important reminder for citizens to beware of fraudulent crimes.

The West Shore Community Response Network (CRN) is urging awareness around National Fraud Prevention Month, so residents can especially help protect older and vulnerable adults against fraud.

Scams are becoming increasingly complex, appear legitimate, and often target seniors, said the West Shore CRN in a press release. Knowing how to recognize these scams is a key factor in preventing people from falling victim.

Some common scams include: The “prize pitch,” which will often ask for money before you can claim the prize, fraudulent calls or emails from a range of services, computer scams which warn there are problems with the target’s computer, and the “grandparent scam” where a con artists pretends to be a grandchild having an emergency.

“Many seniors and other vulnerable adults live in isolation, which increases their vulnerability to fraud. They really need caring, supportive individuals in their community who can alert them to possible scams and answer their questions and concerns,” said Sherry Baker, Executive Director of the BC Association of Community Response Networks in a press release.

The West Shore CRN works in coordination with the RCMP, as well as community agencies and volunteers to help prevent abuse and criminal acts towards vulnerable adults.

Some tips for preventing fraud are to never give confidential information out over the phone or through email, never give away your PIN or passwords, keep your personal information safe by shredding all bank statements and insurance papers before disposal, and always be skeptical – if you feel unsure or pressured by a phone call or email message – hang up or delete the email.

For more information visit www.bccrns.ca.

