March honouring missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls to be held in Victoria

A march is taking place this month in Victoria to remember and honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirit people.

The march will begin at 12 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Our Place Society.

Indigenous women, youth and two-spirit drummers will lead the march down Pandora Avenue to Government Street and then on to the legislature building.

There will be speakers, songs and food shared on the legislature lawn.

Everyone is welcome to join the march.

Participants are being asked to avoid pamphleteering.

Photography is also prohibited during the march without prior permission from those being photographed.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with the event.

Those interested can email stolensistersmarch@gmail.com for more details.

