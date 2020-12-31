‘Maria’ the Saanich poodle is likely seeking a new home

‘Maria’ the senior poodle will be looking for a new home if her owners don’t claim her by Jan. 4. (ROAM/Facebook)

‘Maria’, the elderly poodle found running loose in Saanich Dec. 23, will be seeking a new loving home if the CRD Animal Shelter doesn’t hear from her owner by Monday.

The miniature poodle mix was found near the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and Braefoot Road last week wearing a silver collar and dragging a black leash. She was taken in by the Capital Regional District (CRD) Animal Shelter and dubbed Maria.

READ ALSO: CRD looking for family of senior poodle found in Saanich with collar, dragging leash

“She is a very friendly dog,” said chief bylaw officer Don Brown. “It’s weird to find a dog running loose with a collar and a leash.”

Brown said they received an email from a person shortly after who claimed to know the owner of the poodle – calling the dog Burberry – and the individual who had been taking care of her when she was found. The person said they would be happy to take over ownership and cover any veterinarian costs.

But Maria is 13 or 14 years old, and has rotten teeth and some eye problems, so those costs aren’t insignificant. At Maria’s checkup earlier this week, the vet estimated that she needs $3,000 worth of work.

Brown said they haven’t heard from the person who reached out since they sent the quote, but the CRD is giving it until Monday. Technically, the animal shelter claims ownership after 72 hours.

Next week, staff will be looking for someone to adopt or foster Maria.

Given that they’ve already received numerous offers, Brown said finding her a new home shouldn’t be hard.

READ ALSO: Fire crews rescue dog after 60-foot tumble down Gowlland Tod ravine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AdoptionCRDDogsFoster careSaanichVeterinarians