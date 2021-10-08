Grocery stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces in B.C. are again subject to a mandatory mask order that will soon extend to age five and up. (The Canadian Press)

Grocery stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces in B.C. are again subject to a mandatory mask order that will soon extend to age five and up. (The Canadian Press)

Mask rule going beyond school for B.C. kids aged 5 and up

Indoor public space order currently applies to age 9 and up

With children from kindergarten up now required to wear masks in B.C. schools, the current public health order for stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces is likely to be extended as early as next week to include children aged five and older.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public mask order now starts at age nine, matching the previous school mask rule that was changed effective Oct. 4 to extend to younger children. The public spaces mask order will be changed to age five and up to match the school order, Henry told CHEK News in Victoria on Friday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported an increase in infections among children, particularly those under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Pfizer is applying to Health Canada for approval of its vaccine in younger children, after submitting data from a clinical trial of children aged five to 11 to U.S. regulators.

RELATED: ICBC joins employers requiring COVID-19 vaccination

RELATED: ‘Alberta influence’ affects Northeast B.C. vaccination rate

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Royal Roads University unveils new conference centre at site of old pool in Colwood
Next story
B.C. woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow

Just Posted

SookePoint Ocean Cottage features two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus the package includes a 2021 BMW x3 xDrive 30i and $1.85 million in cash. (Courtesy Millionaire Lottery)
Sooke cliffside suite among Millionaire Lottery prizes

Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin, speaking outside the newly unveiled Dogwood Auditorium at Royal Roads University, on Oct. 8. Due to COVID-19, the event was livestreamed. (Screengrab)
Royal Roads University unveils new conference centre at site of old pool in Colwood

Colwood resident Gary Woodburn has concerns about how proposed changes for the areas around Esquimalt Lagoon may impact the bird sanctuary. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Colwood’s proposed changes for Esquimalt Lagoon area under scrutiny

Island Health declared an outbreak that occurred at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre in September is now over. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria long-term care home declared over