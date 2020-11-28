Masks now mandatory on BC Transit buses, at covered bus stops

Masks are mandatory for passengers on board BC Transit buses and for those waiting at covered bus stops. (BC Transit/Facebook)

Those planning to ride BC Transit buses in the coming weeks will be required to wear masks on board and while waiting for their ride at covered bus shelters.

On Nov. 27, BC Transit updated its face-covering policy to align with the most recent provincial health orders that made masks mandatory in all public spaces and workplaces on Nov. 19.

“To ensure everyone’s safety and compliance with the new order, we are asking everyone to wear a face-covering for your entire transit journey,” the transportation agency explained in a media advisory on Friday.

Face coverings became mandatory on board BC Transit buses across the Victoria Regional Transit System on Aug. 24 as other transportation agencies in Canada implemented the same guidelines.

🚌📌#BC riders – we're updating our Aug. 24 mandatory face covering policy to align with the Province of BC's mandatory mask order. To learn about the updates before your trip, visit https://t.co/hvAewPNH0X pic.twitter.com/fFwnZ0ACaF — BC Transit | Masks Mandatory (@BCTransit) November 27, 2020

As of this week, masks will now also be required for passengers waiting at covered bus shelters unless there is a mental or physical health barrier, the individual cannot remove a mask without assistance or the rider is under the age of 12. Bus drivers who are alone behind a protective driver door or vinyl panel are also allowed to go mask-free.

BC Transit has advised that, per the new provincial orders, face shields no longer meet the face-covering requirements as there is an opening below the mouth.

The transportation agency said its supervisors and managerial staff now have the authority to “enforce compliance with the assistance of local authorities if necessary.”

Passengers are asked to be kind to one another and remember that those not wearing a mask may be doing so because they are exempt based on the new criteria. Riders who spot a fellow transit-user not wearing a mask should not attempt to enforce the health orders but rather report to their local transit office. Bus drivers will also be permitted to report those who are not complying with the mask mandate.

BC TransitCoronavirus