Massage therapist faces charges following alleged voyeurism incident

Saanich police arrested a massage therapist following an alleged voyeurism incident on Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

A massage therapist faces a voyeurism charge following an incident reported Aug. 10.

According to the Saanich Police Department, 48-year-old Gilles-Phillipe Lavoie, a massage therapist practising in Saanich, was arrested the same day that the report was made. He was later released on conditions including an October court appearance, Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a news release.

Police said details will not be shared to respect the privacy of the person who made the report.

READ ALSO: Victoria police issue photo of suspect in weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department